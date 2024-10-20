The primary market is poised to remain active with the launch of four new public issues from Waaree Energies, Deepak Builders, Afcons Infrastructure, and Godavari in the mainboard segment.

The primary market is all set to remain in action with opening of four new public issues of Waaree Energies, Deepak Buidlers, Afcons Infrastructure and Godavari among in the mainboard segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the market will witness the listings of Hyundai India and two other IPOs next week.

“India’s primary market is on a remarkable growth trajectory, fueled by a wave of investor interest and a surge in IPO activity. September was especially busy, with 15 DRHP filings submitted on just one day—the final day of the month—making it one of the most active periods for IPOs in over 14 years. So far in 2024, we’ve seen 63 initial public offerings, most of which have performed well after listing. Despite the challenges of a volatile market and global uncertainties, investor confidence in these offerings remains strong," said Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This positive momentum is expected to carry forward. With a healthy pipeline of IPOs, strong investor demand, and a sense of optimism among both promoters and investors, the outlook for the capital markets looks bright," the firm further added.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Waaree Energies IPO The Waaree Energies IPO will be open for subscription from October 21 to October 23, 2024. This book-built issue is valued at ₹4,321.44 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of 2.4 crore shares, raising ₹3,600 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.48 crore shares, amounting to ₹721.44 crore.

The price band for Waaree Energies' IPO has been set between ₹1,427 and ₹1,503 per share. The book running lead managers for the IPO include Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Private Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, SBI Capital Markets Limited, Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, and ITI Capital Ltd. Link Intime India Private Ltd serves as the registrar for the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO The Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO will open for subscription on October 21, 2024, and close on October 23, 2024. This IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹260.04 crores, consisting of a fresh issue of 1.07 crore shares totaling ₹217.21 crores and an offer for sale of 0.21 crore shares amounting to ₹42.83 crores.

The price band for the Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO has been established at ₹192 to ₹203 per share. Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the lead book manager for the IPO, and Kfin Technologies Limited serves as the registrar for the issue.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO The Godavari Biorefineries IPO will be available for subscription from October 23, 2024, to October 25, 2024. This IPO is a book-built issue valued at ₹554.75 crores, consisting of a fresh issue of 0.92 crore shares amounting to ₹325.00 crores, along with an offer for sale of 0.65 crore shares totaling ₹229.75 crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price range for the Godavari Biorefineries IPO has been established at ₹334 to ₹352 per share. Equirus Capital Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are serving as the book running lead managers for the IPO, and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the offering.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO The Afcons Infrastructure IPO will be available for subscription from October 25, 2024, to October 29, 2024. This book-built issue has a total size of ₹5,430 crores, which includes a fresh issue of ₹1,250 crores and an offer for sale amounting to ₹4,180 crores.

Leading the management of the Afcons Infrastructure IPO are ICICI Securities Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (formerly IDFC Securities Ltd), Jefferies India Private Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited. The registrar for this issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Premium Plast IPO The Premium Plast IPO will open for subscription from October 21 to October 23, 2024. This book-built issue is valued at ₹26.20 crores and consists entirely of a fresh issuance of 53.46 lakh shares.

The price band for the Premium Plast IPO is established between ₹46 and ₹49 per share. Khandwala Securities Limited is the lead manager for the IPO, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd will serve as the registrar. Asnani Stock Broker is the market maker for the Premium Plast IPO.

Danish Power IPO The subscription period for the Danish Power IPO begins on October 22, 2024, and ends on October 24, 2024. This IPO is a book-built issue valued at ₹197.90 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issuance of 52.08 lakh shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price band for the Danish Power IPO has been established at ₹360 to ₹380 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the lead manager for the IPO, and Link Intime India Private Ltd serves as the registrar for the offering. Hem Finlease acts as the market maker for the Danish Power IPO.

United Heat Transfer IPO The United Heat Transfer IPO will open for subscription from October 22, 2024, to October 24, 2024. This book-built issue has a total size of ₹30 crores and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 50.84 lakh shares.

The price range for the United Heat Transfer IPO has been established at ₹56 to ₹59 per share. Swastika Investmart Ltd is serving as the book-running lead manager for this IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd acts as the registrar for the issue. Swastika Investmart is also the market maker for the United Heat Transfer IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OBSC Perfection IPO The OBSC Perfection IPO will be open for subscription from October 22, 2024, to October 24, 2024. This book-built issue aims to raise ₹66.02 crores through a fresh issuance of 66.02 lakh shares.

The price band for the OBSC Perfection IPO is set between ₹95 and ₹100 per share. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is serving as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acts as the registrar for the issue. R.K. Stock Holding is designated as the market maker for the OBSC Perfection IPO.

Usha Financial Services IPO The Usha Financial Services IPO will be open for subscription from October 24, 2024, until October 28, 2024. This book-built issue is valued at ₹98.45 crores and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 58.6 lakh shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price band for the Usha Financial Services IPO is set between ₹160 and ₹168 per share. Narnolia Financial Services Ltd and Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd are serving as the book-running lead managers for the IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the offering. Ss Corporate Securities will act as the market maker for the Usha Financial Services IPO.

New Listings - Hyundai Motor IPO: The allotment for Hyundai Motor IPO was finalized on Friday, October 18, 2024. Hyundai Motor IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Lakshya Powertech IPO: The allotment for the Lakshya Powertech IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, October 21, 2024. Lakshya Powertech IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, October 23, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}