Upcoming IPOs: Wakefit IPO, ICICI Prudential AMC IPO among 13 new issues to open next week; check full list

The primary market is all set to witness one of the busiest weeks as thirteen new initial public offerings (IPO) across both the mainboard and small-medium segment.

Among mainboard IPOs, the market will witness the opening of Wakefit Innovations IPO, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company IPO, and Corona Remedies IPO in the IPO pipeline to open in the coming week.

Apart from new IPOs, Riddhi Display Equipments IPO, Prodocs Solutions IPO, and K.V. Toys IPO are among the SME IPOs to open next week.

“So far in 2025, listed IPOs have already raised roughly ₹85,000 crore, making India the fourth-largest global IPO fundraising market this year despite a volatile macroeconomic backdrop. Concurrently, 118 firms filed DRHPs in just the first half of 2025 — more than double the count a year ago — signalling a solid pipeline waiting for favourable market windows," said Prasenjit Paul — SEBI-registered equity analyst, long-term investor and founder of Paul Asset.

Here's a list of IPOs to open for subscription next week - Mainboard IPOs Wakefit Innovations IPO will open for subscription on December 8 and close on December 10. The IPO price band has been set at ₹185 to ₹195 per share.

Meanwhile, the ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company IPO will open for bidding on December 12 and close on December 16. The price band of the upcoming IPO is yet to be announced.

Corona Remedies IPO, Park Medi World IPO and Nephrocare Health Services IPO are among the other mainboard IPOs that will open for bidding.

SME IPOs Riddhi Display Equipments IPO, Prodocs Solutions IPO, K. V. Toys India IPO will open on December 8 and will close on December 10.

Meanwhile, Shipwaves Online IPO, Unisem Agritech IPO to open for bidding on December 10 and close on December 12. HRS Aluglaze IPO, Pajson Agro India IPO will open for subscription on December 11 and close on December 15.

Ashwini Container Movers IPO will open for bidding on December 12 and close on December 16.

New Listings - Apart from new public issues, the market will also witness listing of Meesho IPO, Aequs IPO, and Vidya Wires IPO from the mainboard segment in the coming week.

Meanwhile, from SME segment, around 13 companies will make their stock market debut in the upcoming week.

Astron Multigrain IPO, Invicta Diagnostic IPO, Speb Adhesives IPO, Clear Secured Services IPO, Ravelcare IPO will make their market debut on Monday, December 8.

Meanwhile, listing of Neochem Bio Solutions IPO, Helloji Holidays IPO is scheduled on Tuesday, December 9.