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Upcoming IPOs: Waterways Leisure IPO, Advit Jewels IPO among new issues to open next week; check list here

Upcoming IPOs: Among the mainboard offerings lined up for next week are the Waterways Leisure IPO and the Advit Jewels IPO. In the SME segment, five public issues are slated to open, including the Jivial Industries IPO and the Shreedhar Industries IPO.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published21 Jun 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Upcoming IPOs: Among the mainboard offerings lined up for next week are the Waterways Leisure IPO and the Advit Jewels IPO.
Upcoming IPOs: Among the mainboard offerings lined up for next week are the Waterways Leisure IPO and the Advit Jewels IPO.
AI Quick Read

Upcoming IPOs: The buzz in the primary market will continue as eight new initial public offerings (IPOs), three in mainboard and five in small and medium enterprise (SME), will open for subscription in the coming week.

Among the mainboard offerings lined up for next week are the Waterways Leisure IPO and the Advit Jewels IPO. In the SME segment, five public issues are slated to open, including the Jivial Industries IPO and the Shreedhar Industries IPO.

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Other than new issues, the market will also witness six new companies to make their stock market debut.

Here's a list of IPOs to open for bidding next week -

Mainboard IPOs

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO will open for subscription on June 23 and close on June 25. The 585 crore is a book-built offering comprising solely a fresh issue of 0.72 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

Advit Jewels IPO

The Advit Jewels IPO will open for subscription on June 23, 2026, and close on June 25, 2026. The 165.16-crore public issue is being offered through the book-building route and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares, aggregating to 165.16 crore.

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CSM Technologies IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of CSM Technologies will open for subscription on June 24, 2026, and conclude on June 29, 2026. The IPO is a book-built issue aggregating 145.78 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issuance of 1.29 crore equity shares worth 145.78 crore, with no offer-for-sale componen

SME IPOs

Jivial Industries IPO

Jivial Industries' IPO will open for subscription on June 23, 2026, and close on June 25, 2026. The public issue, priced at 31.99 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 0.14 crore shares worth 26.65 crore and an offer-for-sale of 0.03 crore shares aggregating to 5.34 crore.

Shreedhar Spinners IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shreedhar Spinners will open for subscription on June 23, 2026, and close on June 25, 2026. The IPO is a book-built issue aggregating 30.68 crore and comprises entirely a fresh issue of 0.58 crore equity shares worth 30.68 crore.

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Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sri Priyanka Geo Commex will be open for subscription from June 24 to June 29. The 94.51-crore IPO is a book-built issue comprising entirely a fresh issuance of 0.45 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds IPO

Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds IPO has fixed a price band of 95– 99 per share. The public issue, aggregating to 26.73 crore, is a book-built offering comprising entirely a fresh issue of 0.27 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

IC Electricals IPO

The IC Electricals IPO will open for subscription on June 25, 2026, and conclude on June 30, 2026. The offering is a book-built issue comprising 0.48 crore shares and consists entirely of a fresh equity issuance, with no offer-for-sale component.

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New Listings

Clay Craft India IPO: The SME IPO will list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as June 24.

Diksha Polymers IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as June 24.

Liotech Industries IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as June 24.

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Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as June 24.

Avience Biomedicals IPO: The SME IPO will list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as June 25.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as June 25.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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