Upcoming IPOs: Zinka Logistics, Standard Glass gets Sebi nod for public issues

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the markets regulator, has granted approval to Zinka Logistics and Standard Glass to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published8 Oct 2024, 06:27 PM IST
Upcoming IPOs: Zinka Logistics, Standard Glass gets Sebi nod for public issues
Upcoming IPOs: Zinka Logistics, Standard Glass gets Sebi nod for public issues

The markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its approval to Zinka Logistics and Standard Glass to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO).

In an earlier notification, Sebi also gave its green signal to National Securities Depository (NSDL), which had filed draft red herring prospectus in July last year.

Also Read | SEBI approves NSDL IPO; HDFC Bank, SBI, Union Bank, others to divest stake

Zinka Logistics

Zinka Logistics Solutions, operating under the Blackbuck brand, submitted its draft papers on July 5, 2024. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued an observation letter to the company on October 3.

As part of its initial public offering (IPO), the Flipkart-backed logistics startup aims to raise 550 crore through a fresh issue. This offering also includes an offer-for-sale of 2.16 crore equity shares by founders Rajesh Yabaji, Chanakya Hridaya, and Ramasubramanian Balasubramaniam.

Investors such as Accel India, GSAM Holdings, Quickroutes International (associated with Flipkart), International Finance Corporation, Sands Capital, and Internet Fund III will also participate as selling shareholders in this offer-for-sale by the Bengaluru-based digital platform for truck operators.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be used for sales and marketing expenses, investing in Blackbuck Finserve (a non-banking financial company subsidiary) to enhance its capital base for future requirements, funding product development, and covering general corporate expenses.

The book-running lead managers appointed for managing the IPO are Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley India Company, JM Financial, and IIFL Securities.

Also Read | Hero Motors withdraws DRHP for ₹900 crore IPO

Standard Glass

The Hyderabad-based company submitted its initial paperwork for an IPO on July 24 this year, with SEBI providing its observation letter regarding these documents on October 1.

Standard Glass Lining Technology's IPO consists of a fresh issue of 250 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.84 crore equity shares from existing shareholders, including promoters like S2 Engineering Services, Kandula Ramakrishna, Kandula Krishna Veni, Nageswara Rao Kandula, and Standard Holdings.

The company, which produces specialized engineering equipment for India's pharmaceutical and chemical industries, intends to use the proceeds from the fresh issue for purchasing machinery and equipment, repaying debt, pursuing inorganic growth, and other general corporate purposes.

IIFL Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors will serve as the merchant bankers for the offering.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 06:27 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOUpcoming IPOs: Zinka Logistics, Standard Glass gets Sebi nod for public issues

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.55
03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-4.75 (-2.89%)

Bharat Electronics share price

280.20
03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
12.85 (4.81%)

Tata Motors share price

919.85
03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-8.25 (-0.89%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

126.80
03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
0.75 (0.6%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Trent share price

8,047.80
03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
598.35 (8.03%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

14,557.00
03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
1061.15 (7.86%)

IPCA Laboratories share price

1,536.90
03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
50.6 (3.4%)

Coforge share price

7,323.60
03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
115.45 (1.6%)
More from 52 Week High

NMDC share price

219.10
03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-9.7 (-4.24%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

948.70
03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-33.25 (-3.39%)

SBI Life Insurance Company share price

1,732.15
03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-54.8 (-3.07%)

Tata Steel share price

159.55
03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
-4.75 (-2.89%)
More from Top Losers

Varun Beverages share price

589.90
03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
48.1 (8.88%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

228.95
03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
18.65 (8.87%)

Doms Industries share price

2,683.40
03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
214.9 (8.71%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,662.90
03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
126.35 (8.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,455.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,461.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,613.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,465.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.