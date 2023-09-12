Updater Services gets Sebi nod to raise funds via IPO1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 01:42 PM IST
The company has appointed IIFL Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets as managers to the issues
Mumbai: Updater Services Ltd. (UDS), a Chennai-based Integrated facilities management, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering (IPO).
