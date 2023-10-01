Updater Services IPO allotment finalised today: GMP, here's how to check allotment status, other details
The share allotment of Updater Services IPO has been finalised and the investors who applied for the IPO can check the allotment status
Updater Services Limited IPO allotment status: The share allotment of Updater Services IPO has been finalized and the investors who applied for the IPO can check the allotment status with its registrar's portal Link Intime. The investors can also know about their allotment status from the website of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) or National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started