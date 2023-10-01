Updater Services Limited IPO allotment status: The share allotment of Updater Services IPO has been finalized and the investors who applied for the IPO can check the allotment status with its registrar's portal Link Intime. The investors can also know about their allotment status from the website of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) or National Stock Exchange (NSE). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Updater Services IPO issue subscribed 2.90 times on day 3; retail portion fully booked To check your Updater Services IPO allotment status from the website of the registrar, the investors have to visit the official website of Link Intime. After visiting the IPO allotment page of the Link Intime website follow the steps given below:

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to Updater Services IPO registrar's website i.e https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5 Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6 Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Updater Services IPO allotment status on BSE In case you applied for the Updater Services IPO, you can check your Updater Services IPO allotment status from the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Follow the given steps to check your Updater Services IPO allotment status on the BSE website.

Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

How to check Updater Services IPO allotment status on NSE The investors who want to check their Updater Services IPO allotment status on National Stock Exchange (NSE) can follow the steps given below:

Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open

Also Read: Updater Services IPO sees tepid demand on day 2, retail portion booked 68% Updater Services IPO GMP Today, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Updater Services IPO was reported as ₹0, indicating that the shares were being traded at their initial issue price of ₹300 in the grey market without any additional premium or discount as per topsharebrokers.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

