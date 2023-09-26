Updater Services IPO Day 2: GMP, review, other key details. Should you subscribe?3 min read 26 Sep 2023, 09:17 AM IST
Chennai-based Updater Services IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 25, and will close tomorrow. According to BSE data, the IPO subscription status on day 1 was 6%.
Chennai-based Updater Services IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 25, and will close tomorrow (Wednesday, September 27). On day 1, Updater Services IPO subscription status was 6%, according BSE data. Updater Services IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 30%, NII portion was subscribed 1%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion did not receive any bids.
