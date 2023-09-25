Updater Services IPO: GMP, review, other details in 10 points. Apply or not?2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 08:41 AM IST
Updater Services IPO GMP: Shares of the company are yet to make debut in grey market, say market observers
Updater Services IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Updater Services Limited has opened today and it will remain open for subscribers till 27th September 2023. The public issue has been offered at a price band of ₹280 to ₹300 per equity share and the company aims to raise ₹640 crore from this initial offer. Out of ₹640 crore, ₹400 crore will be raised via issuane of 13,333,333 fresh shares while the rest ₹240 crore is aimed via Offer for Sale (OFS). Updater Services IPO is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. According to market observers, Updater Services share price is yet to appear in grey market.
