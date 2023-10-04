Updater Services IPO listing date today. What GMP, experts signal about debut of shares
As per the BSE notice, Updater Services IPO listing date has been fixed on 4th October 2023
Updater Services IPO: Listing date of Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Updater Services Limited has been fixed on 4th October 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, "...effective from Wednesday, October 4, 2023, the equity shares of Updater Services Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities." Updater Services share listing will take place in a special pre-open session at around 9:45 AM whereas Updater Services share price will become available for trade at 10:00 AM during Wednesday deals.
