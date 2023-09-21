Updater Services IPO opens on September 25, price band set at ₹280-300 per share2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Chennai-based Updater Services IPO opens for subscription on September 25 with a price band of ₹280 to ₹300 per share.
Chennai-based Integrated facilities management, Updater Services IPO opens for subscription on Monday, September 25, and closes on Wednesday, September 27. The allocation to anchor investors for Updater Services IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 22. Updater Services IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹280 to ₹300 per equity share of face value of ₹10.
