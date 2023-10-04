Updater Services Limited share price debuts at 5% discount at ₹285 on NSE
Updater Services Limited share price today was listed at ₹285 per share, 5% lower than the issue price of ₹300.
Updater Services IPO listing date: Updater Services Limited share price listed on the bourses at a discount on Wednesday. On the NSE, Updater Services Limited share price today was listed at ₹285 per share, 5% lower than the issue price of ₹300, and on the BSE, Updater Services Limited price was listed at ₹299.90 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started