Urban Company IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Urban Company IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of online marketplace Urban Company Ltd received stellar demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, focus now shifts towards Urban Company IPO allotment date, which is next week.

The mainboard IPO was open from September 10 to 12, and Urban Company IPO allotment date is likely 15 September 2025, while the IPO listing date is September 17.

Urban Company IPO allotment status will soon be finalised. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on September 16, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Urban Company IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Urban Company IPO registrar.

To check Urban Company IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Urban Company IPO allotment status online.

Urban Company IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Urban Company Ltd’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Urban Company IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Urban Company IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Urban Company Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Urban Company IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Urban Company IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Urban Company Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Urban Company IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Urban Company IPO GMP Today Urban Company shares are commanding a strong demand in the unlisted market with a higher grey market premium. Urban Company IPO GMP today is ₹44 per share, market experts said. This means that in the unlisted market, Urban Company shares are trading higher by ₹44 apiece than their issue price.

Urban Company IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹147 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 43% to the IPO price of ₹103 per share.

Urban Company IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue commenced on Wednesday, September 10, and concluded on Friday, September 12. Urban Company IPO allotment date is likely September 15, and the tentative IPO listing date is September 17. Urban Company shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹1,900 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 4.58 crore equity shares worth ₹472 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.86 crore shares amounting to ₹1,428 crore. Urban Company IPO price band was ₹98.00 to ₹103.00 per share.

Urban Company IPO has been subscribed close to 110 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked over 40 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed over 75 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received nearly 150 times subscription.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Urban Company IPO registrar.