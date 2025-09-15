Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE: Check step-by-step guide to track status — GMP signals 66% listing pop

Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: Urban Company's initial public offer (IPO), which closed for bidding last Friday, saw a stellar response from investors, garnering over 100 times bids. According to a Bloomberg report, the tech company's IPO is the most subscribed share sales in India this year.
Now, the investor focus has shifted to Urban Company IPO's allotment status. The date for Urban Company IPO allotment is today, September 15.
The app-based beauty and home services platform Urban Company received overwhelming investor participation, with the issue getting a huge 103.63 times subscription.
The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 140.20 times. The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 74.04 times subscription, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 39.25 times subscription.
Urban Company IPO GMP today is ₹68.5. With the price band of ₹103, Urban Co. IPO's estimated listing price is ₹171.5. This means that Urban Company IPO shares could list at a premium of 66.50%.
Track this space for all the LIVE updates on Urban Company IPO Allotment.
Here are the steps to check Urban Company IPO allotment on BSE:
Step 1: Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type
Step 3: Choose ‘Urban Company Ltd’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu
Step 4: Enter either Application No. or PAN
Step 5: Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’
Your Urban Company IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Urban Company IPO GMP today is ₹68.5 apiece. Considering the upper end of the price band of ₹103, Urban Company IPO listing price could be ₹171.5 apiece, signaling a listing gain of 66.5%.
Urban Company IPO allotment is set to be finalised today, September 15. The IPO allotment is finalised a day after the closure of the public offer. Since the IPO closed for bidding on Friday and the market was closed over the weekend, the IPO allotment date is Monday.