Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE: Check step-by-step guide to track status — GMP signals 66% listing pop

Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: Urban Company's initial public offer (IPO), which closed for bidding last Friday, saw a stellar response from investors, garnering over 100 times bids. According to a Bloomberg report, the tech company's IPO is the most subscribed share sales in India this year.

Now, the investor focus has shifted to Urban Company IPO's allotment status. The date for Urban Company IPO allotment is today, September 15.

Urban Company IPO Subscription

The app-based beauty and home services platform Urban Company received overwhelming investor participation, with the issue getting a huge 103.63 times subscription.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 140.20 times. The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 74.04 times subscription, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 39.25 times subscription.

Urban Company IPO GMP

Urban Company IPO GMP today is ₹68.5. With the price band of ₹103, Urban Co. IPO's estimated listing price is ₹171.5. This means that Urban Company IPO shares could list at a premium of 66.50%.

