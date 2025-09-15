Subscribe

Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE: Check step-by-step guide to track status — GMP signals 66% listing pop

Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: Following the closure of the Urban Company IPO, investor focus has shifted to the allotment status which is slated to be out today. The GMP for Urban Company IPO has jumped significantly.

Saloni Goel
Updated15 Sep 2025, 10:55:20 AM IST
Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE: Check step-by-step guide to track status — GMP signals 66% listing pop

Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: Urban Company's initial public offer (IPO), which closed for bidding last Friday, saw a stellar response from investors, garnering over 100 times bids. According to a Bloomberg report, the tech company's IPO is the most subscribed share sales in India this year.

Now, the investor focus has shifted to Urban Company IPO's allotment status. The date for Urban Company IPO allotment is today, September 15.

Urban Company IPO Subscription

The app-based beauty and home services platform Urban Company received overwhelming investor participation, with the issue getting a huge 103.63 times subscription.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 140.20 times. The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 74.04 times subscription, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 39.25 times subscription.

Urban Company IPO GMP

Urban Company IPO GMP today is 68.5. With the price band of 103, Urban Co. IPO's estimated listing price is 171.5. This means that Urban Company IPO shares could list at a premium of 66.50%.

Track this space for all the LIVE updates on Urban Company IPO Allotment.

Follow updates here:
15 Sep 2025, 10:55:20 AM IST

Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: What does Urban Company plan to do with IPO funds?

Urban Company proposes to utilise net proceeds for funding the following objects:

  1. Expenditure for new technology development and cloud infrastructure;
  2. Expenditure for lease payments for our offices;
  3. Expenditure for marketing activities;
  4. General corporate purposes

15 Sep 2025, 10:40:19 AM IST

Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: Urban Company IPO booked 103.63 times

15 Sep 2025, 10:26:35 AM IST

Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: How to check Urban Company IPO MUFG Intime

Follow these quick and easy steps to check Urban Company IPO allotment on the registrar's website

Step 1: Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Choose ‘Urban Company Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3: Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Click on Search

Your Urban Company IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

15 Sep 2025, 10:21:37 AM IST

Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: Steps to check Urban Company IPO allotment on NSE

Here are the five steps you need to follow to check Urban Company IPO allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Urban Company Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

Your Urban Company IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

15 Sep 2025, 10:01:08 AM IST

Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: Steps to check Urban Company IPO allotment on BSE

Here are the steps to check Urban Company IPO allotment on BSE:

Step 1: Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3: Choose ‘Urban Company Ltd’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4: Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5: Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Urban Company IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

15 Sep 2025, 09:41:16 AM IST

Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: GMP jumps! 66.5% listing gains on cards

Urban Company IPO GMP today is 68.5 apiece. Considering the upper end of the price band of 103, Urban Company IPO listing price could be 171.5 apiece, signaling a listing gain of 66.5%.

15 Sep 2025, 09:31:41 AM IST

Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: Allotment status date today

Urban Company IPO allotment is set to be finalised today, September 15. The IPO allotment is finalised a day after the closure of the public offer. Since the IPO closed for bidding on Friday and the market was closed over the weekend, the IPO allotment date is Monday.

