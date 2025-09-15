Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE: Check step-by-step guide to track status — GMP signals 66% listing pop

Urban Company IPO Allotment LIVE Updates: Urban Company's initial public offer (IPO), which closed for bidding last Friday, saw a stellar response from investors, garnering over 100 times bids. According to a Bloomberg report, the tech company's IPO is the most subscribed share sales in India this year.
Now, the investor focus has shifted to Urban Company IPO's allotment status. The date for Urban Company IPO allotment is today, September 15.
The app-based beauty and home services platform Urban Company received overwhelming investor participation, with the issue getting a huge 103.63 times subscription.
The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 140.20 times. The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 74.04 times subscription, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 39.25 times subscription.
Urban Company IPO GMP today is ₹68.5. With the price band of ₹103, Urban Co. IPO's estimated listing price is ₹171.5. This means that Urban Company IPO shares could list at a premium of 66.50%.
Track this space for all the LIVE updates on Urban Company IPO Allotment.
Urban Company proposes to utilise net proceeds for funding the following objects:
Follow these quick and easy steps to check Urban Company IPO allotment on the registrar's website
Step 1: Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
Step 2: Choose ‘Urban Company Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu
Step 3: Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.
Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected
Step 5: Click on Search
Your Urban Company IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Here are the five steps you need to follow to check Urban Company IPO allotment on NSE
Step 1: Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’
Step 3: Choose ‘Urban Company Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu
Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number
Step 5: Click on Submit.
Your Urban Company IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.