Urban Company Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock makes a blockbuster debut, opens with 57.52% premium at ₹162.25 on NSE

Urban Company Share Price Live: Shares of Urban Company Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. Urban Company listing date is scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Wednesday, September 17). Urban Company shares was a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the Urban Company IPO expected listing price is likely to see solid gains compared to its issue price. Urban Company IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, September 15.

Urban Company IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 10 and closed on Friday, September 12. Urban Company IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 103.63 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹98 to ₹103 per share for its IPO.

Urban Company functions as a technology-driven, comprehensive online marketplace that provides quality-oriented services and solutions across a variety of home and beauty categories. In addition to its operations in India, the company is also established in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The platform allows consumers to conveniently request services such as cleaning, pest control, electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, appliance maintenance and repair, painting, skincare, hair grooming, and massage therapy.

The book-running lead managers for the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, and JM Financial.

