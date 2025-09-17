Subscribe

Urban Company Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock makes a blockbuster debut, opens with 57.52% premium at ₹162.25 on NSE

  • Urban Company Share Price Live: Urban Company IPO listing date is today, September 17, 2025, with shares being listed on both the BSE and NSE. In anticipation of the share listing, the Urban Company IPO GMP today suggests a robust debut for the shares on Dalal Street, according to analysts.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated17 Sep 2025, 10:16:12 AM IST
Urban Company IPO listing date is today, 17 September 2025, and the stock will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Urban Company Share Price Live: Shares of Urban Company Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. Urban Company listing date is scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Wednesday, September 17). Urban Company shares was a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the Urban Company IPO expected listing price is likely to see solid gains compared to its issue price. Urban Company IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, September 15.

Urban Company IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 10 and closed on Friday, September 12. Urban Company IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 103.63 times. The company fixed a price band of 98 to 103 per share for its IPO.

Urban Company functions as a technology-driven, comprehensive online marketplace that provides quality-oriented services and solutions across a variety of home and beauty categories. In addition to its operations in India, the company is also established in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The platform allows consumers to conveniently request services such as cleaning, pest control, electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, appliance maintenance and repair, painting, skincare, hair grooming, and massage therapy.

The book-running lead managers for the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, and JM Financial.

17 Sep 2025, 10:16:12 AM IST

Urban Company Share Price Live: Stock check

Urban Company shares extend gains post robust listing. The stock was trading at 170.76 per share on NSE, marking a 4.94% increase at 10:15 IST, and at 170.25 per share on BSE, showing a 5.75% rise.

17 Sep 2025, 10:03:39 AM IST

Urban Company Share Price Live: Stock makes a blockbuster debut, opens with 57.52% premium at ₹162.25 on NSE

Urban Company share price made a bumper debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Urban Company share price opened at 162.25 per share, 57.52% higher than the issue price of 103. On BSE, Urban Company share price today opened at 161 apiece, up 56.31% than the issue price.

17 Sep 2025, 09:57:10 AM IST

Urban Company Share Price Live: IPO subscription

Urban Company IPO subscription status 58.26 times so far on the last day of bidding on Friday. The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 65.43 times subscription, while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 62.99 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 33.76 times subscription.

17 Sep 2025, 09:39:57 AM IST

Urban Company Share Price Live: What could be the listing gains?

“The issue witnessed overwhelming investor interest, being oversubscribed by more than 103 times overall. The IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) currently stands at around 52 per share, suggesting a potential listing at approximately 155, nearly 51% higher than the upper price band, reflecting strong demand and positive market sentiment,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

17 Sep 2025, 09:33:59 AM IST

Urban Company Share Price Live: Here's what experts say

“Given the high subscription levels and current positive market sentiment, we anticipate a strong listing gain in the range of 40–50% or higher, depending on market trends on listing day. However, beyond the immediate listing pop, Urban Company presents a compelling long-term structural story and can serve as a proxy for the growing demand in the home services segment across its key geographies,” said Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd.

17 Sep 2025, 09:31:18 AM IST

Urban Company Share Price Live: Here's what GMP hints ahead of listing

Urban Company IPO GMP is 51. This indicates that Urban Company share price is trading at a premium of 51 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price for Urban Company shares is 154 apiece, which is 49.51% higher than the IPO price of 103.

The grey market trends over the past 16 sessions signal an upward trend and a likely solid debut. The minimum GMP for Urban Company IPO stands at 10.00, whereas the maximum GMP is 68.50, as per analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

