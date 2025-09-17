Urban Company Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock makes a blockbuster debut, opens with 57.52% premium at ₹162.25 on NSE

Urban Company Share Price Live: Shares of Urban Company Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. Urban Company listing date is scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Wednesday, September 17). Urban Company shares was a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the Urban Company IPO expected listing price is likely to see solid gains compared to its issue price. Urban Company IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, September 15.
Urban Company IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 10 and closed on Friday, September 12. Urban Company IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 103.63 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹98 to ₹103 per share for its IPO.
Urban Company functions as a technology-driven, comprehensive online marketplace that provides quality-oriented services and solutions across a variety of home and beauty categories. In addition to its operations in India, the company is also established in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The platform allows consumers to conveniently request services such as cleaning, pest control, electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, appliance maintenance and repair, painting, skincare, hair grooming, and massage therapy.
The book-running lead managers for the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, and JM Financial.
Urban Company shares extend gains post robust listing. The stock was trading at ₹170.76 per share on NSE, marking a 4.94% increase at 10:15 IST, and at ₹170.25 per share on BSE, showing a 5.75% rise.
Urban Company share price made a bumper debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Urban Company share price opened at ₹162.25 per share, 57.52% higher than the issue price of ₹103. On BSE, Urban Company share price today opened at ₹161 apiece, up 56.31% than the issue price.
Urban Company IPO subscription status 58.26 times so far on the last day of bidding on Friday. The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 65.43 times subscription, while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 62.99 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 33.76 times subscription.
“The issue witnessed overwhelming investor interest, being oversubscribed by more than 103 times overall. The IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) currently stands at around ₹52 per share, suggesting a potential listing at approximately ₹155, nearly 51% higher than the upper price band, reflecting strong demand and positive market sentiment,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.