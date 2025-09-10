Urban Company IPO day 1: GMP, date, subscription status, valuations, review, other details. Good or bad for investors?

Urban Company IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Urban Company Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. Urban Company IPO subscription will remain open until 12 September 2025. This means the Urban Company IPO date is Wednesday to Friday. The company has fixed the Urban Company IPO price band at ₹98 to ₹103 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹1,900 crore from its initial offer, of which ₹472 crore is aimed at issuing fresh shares. The remaining ₹1,428 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS). Bidding for the mainboard IPO will begin today at 10:00 AM.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Urban Company's IPO created a buzz in the grey market much before the opening of its subscription. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹36 in the grey market today, which is Re 1 higher than yesterday's premium of ₹35. This means Urban Company IPO GMP today is ₹36, which signals around a 34% listing gain for potential investors. Market observers said that Urban Company IPO GMP has surged from ₹28 to ₹36 in the last two days. This suggests a substantial listing gain for the Indian primary market investor applying for Urban Company IPO.

Advertisement

Urban Company IPO details 1] Urban Company IPO GMP today: Market observers say shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹36 in the grey market today.

2] Urban Company IPO price: The engineering company's fixed price band for this public issue is ₹98 to ₹103 per equity share.

3] Urban Company IPO date: The book build issue will open on 10 September 2025 and remain open until 12 September 2025.

4] Urban Company IPO size: The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹1,900 crore from its initial offer, of which ₹472 crore will be used to issue fresh shares. The remaining ₹1,428 crore is reserved for an offer for sale (OFS).

Advertisement

5] Urban Company IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 145 company shares.

6] Urban Company IPO allotment date: Share allocation can be expected on 13 September 2025. However, if there is a delay due to Saturday, the allocation can be finalised on 15 September 2025.

7] Urban Company IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Urban Company IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. Share listing can be expected on 17 September 2025.

9] Urban Company IPO lead managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Goldman Sachs (India), and JM Financial have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

Advertisement

Urban Company IPO: Apply or not? 10] Urban Company IPO review: Speaking on Urban Company IPO valuations, Gaurav Garg of Lemonn Markets Desk, said, "For investors, this IPO is a high-risk, high-reward bet, suitable only for those with a long-term horizon who believe in the company’s ability to scale sustainably as online penetration deepens. Our stance would be to ‘apply with caution,’ given the growth potential but stretched valuations.”

"At the upper price band of ₹103 per share, the IPO values the company at a market capitalisation of ₹14,790 Cr. Based on estimated FY2026 earnings, this translates to a Market Cap-to-Sales multiple of approximately 10x. While this valuation appears higher, we believe a premium may be justified. This is due to Urban Company's superior unit economics, a premium service mix, and deeper integration with its service providers. However, this valuation assumes the company will sustain its high growth and continue to expand its margins. This leaves little room for a near-term re-rating," said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment.

Advertisement

On whether one should apply, Anshul Jain said, "We recommend that risk-tolerant investors seeking exposure to the rapidly growing home services sector 'SUBSCRIBE WITH RISK' to the Urban Company Ltd IPO, but only with a long-term investment horizon."

Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the mainboard IPO, Master Capital Trust report said, "Urban Company Ltd is one of the fastest growing companies offering a range of home services is poised for future growth and the company plans to expand its presence in India beyond the cities the company operates and focus on improving the consumer experience through upskilling the service professionals and improving the quality of service delivery and endeavor for consumers to experience a branded service experience. The company is committed to innovating existing service categories and introducing new sub-categories to enhance the service offerings on the platform. Investors can consider the IPO for long-term investment."

Advertisement

Dr Choksey Finserv, Arihant Capital, BP Equities, Canara Bank Securities, Mehta Equities, and Sushil Finance have also assigned the Urban Company IPO a 'subscribe' tag.