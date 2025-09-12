Urban Company IPO day 3: GMP jumps! Subscription status, date, review to listing date. Apply or not?

Urban Company IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 40 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Updated12 Sep 2025, 07:55 AM IST
Urban Company IPO subscription status: After the end of bidding on day 2, the public issue had been booked 9 times.
Urban Company IPO subscription status: After the end of bidding on day 2, the public issue had been booked 9 times.(Photo: Courtesy company website)

Urban Company IPO day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Urban Company Limited hit the Indian primary market on 10 September 2025, and Urban Company IPO subscription will remain open until 12 September 2025. This means investors have just one day to apply to the Urban Company IPO. The company has fixed the Urban Company IPO price band at 98 to 103 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard issue aims to raise 1,900 crore from its initial offer, of which 472 crore is aimed at issuing fresh shares. The remaining 1,428 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS). According to Urban Company IPO subscription status, the public issue has received strong response in the first two days of bidding.

Urban Company IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, Urban Company's IPO created a buzz in the grey market much before the opening of the Urban Company IPO subscription. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 40 in the grey market today, which is Re 1 higher than yesterday's premium of 39. This means Urban Company IPO GMP today is 40, which signals around a 38% listing gain for potential investors. Market observers said that Urban Company IPO GMP has surged from 28 to 40 in the last four days. This can be attributed to the strong Urban Company IPO subscription status and positive sentiments in the Indian stock market. They said that the rising Urban Company IPO GMP suggests a substantial listing gain for the Indian primary market investor applying for the Urban Company IPO.

Urban Company IPO subscription status

By 5:00 PM on day 2 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 9 times. The retail portion of the book build issue had been subscribed to 17.68 times, and its Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment had been filled 18.22 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category had been booked 1.48 times.

Urban Company IPO review

On whether one should apply for the Urban Company IPO or not, Sachin Jasuja, Head of Equities & Founding Partner at Centricity WealthTech, said, "At a market cap of almost 15,000 crores and revenues of 1144 crores with very low EBITDA margins, the valuation is richly priced, leaving very little on the table. While the business model is attractive and the sector potential is immense, the premium pricing warrants caution. Investors must carefully balance long-term promise with near-term risks before subscribing."

BP Equities assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the Urban Company IPO, saying, "Given the company’s leadership position, strong business model, improving financials, and long growth runway, the IPO offers attractive medium—to long-term potential. We, therefore, assign the issue a “SUBSCRIBE” recommendation."

Mehta Equities has also assigned a 'buy' tag to the Urban Company IPO, saying, "Based on FY2026e annualised earnings and the fully diluted post-IPO capital, the company is asking a Market Cap-to-Sales multiple of ~10x, which appears fully priced given current financials. However, we believe the company may command a premium valuation compared to India’s other internet tech peers, driven by its stronger unit economics, premium service mix and deeper supply-side integration. These factors and its early leadership in a large and underpenetrated services market position it for a scalable and profitable growth trajectory. High growth and margin expansion are essential to justify this valuation, leaving limited room for near-term re-rating. Hence, we recommend risk-tolerant investors seeking exposure to the rapidly expanding home services sector to ‘SUBSCRIBE WITH RISK” the Urban Company Ltd IPO for a long-term perspective only."

Dr Choksey Finserv, Arihant Capital, Lakshmishree Investment, Canara Bank Securities, and Sushil Finance have also assigned the Urban Company IPO a 'subscribe' tag. However, ICICI Securities and SMC Global Securities have a 'neutral' view on the Urban Company IPO.

Urban Company IPO details

The most likely Urban Company IPO allotment date is 13 September 2025. However, in the case of delay due to the Saturday falling on this date, one can expect Urban Company IPO allotment date on 15 September 2025 i.e. on Monday. Likewise, most likely Urban Company IPO listing date is 17 September 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

IPOIPO SubscriptionIndian Stock MarketStock MarketStock Market TodayIPOs
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOUrban Company IPO day 3: GMP jumps! Subscription status, date, review to listing date. Apply or not?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.