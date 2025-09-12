Urban Company IPO day 3: GMP jumps! Subscription status, date, review to listing date. Apply or not?

Urban Company IPO day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Urban Company Limited hit the Indian primary market on 10 September 2025, and Urban Company IPO subscription will remain open until 12 September 2025. This means investors have just one day to apply to the Urban Company IPO. The company has fixed the Urban Company IPO price band at ₹98 to ₹103 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹1,900 crore from its initial offer, of which ₹472 crore is aimed at issuing fresh shares. The remaining ₹1,428 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS). According to Urban Company IPO subscription status, the public issue has received strong response in the first two days of bidding.

Urban Company IPO GMP today Meanwhile, Urban Company's IPO created a buzz in the grey market much before the opening of the Urban Company IPO subscription. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market today, which is Re 1 higher than yesterday's premium of ₹39. This means Urban Company IPO GMP today is ₹40, which signals around a 38% listing gain for potential investors. Market observers said that Urban Company IPO GMP has surged from ₹28 to ₹40 in the last four days. This can be attributed to the strong Urban Company IPO subscription status and positive sentiments in the Indian stock market. They said that the rising Urban Company IPO GMP suggests a substantial listing gain for the Indian primary market investor applying for the Urban Company IPO.

Urban Company IPO subscription status By 5:00 PM on day 2 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 9 times. The retail portion of the book build issue had been subscribed to 17.68 times, and its Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment had been filled 18.22 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category had been booked 1.48 times.

Urban Company IPO review On whether one should apply for the Urban Company IPO or not, Sachin Jasuja, Head of Equities & Founding Partner at Centricity WealthTech, said, "At a market cap of almost 15,000 crores and revenues of 1144 crores with very low EBITDA margins, the valuation is richly priced, leaving very little on the table. While the business model is attractive and the sector potential is immense, the premium pricing warrants caution. Investors must carefully balance long-term promise with near-term risks before subscribing."

BP Equities assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the Urban Company IPO, saying, "Given the company’s leadership position, strong business model, improving financials, and long growth runway, the IPO offers attractive medium—to long-term potential. We, therefore, assign the issue a “SUBSCRIBE” recommendation."

Mehta Equities has also assigned a 'buy' tag to the Urban Company IPO, saying, "Based on FY2026e annualised earnings and the fully diluted post-IPO capital, the company is asking a Market Cap-to-Sales multiple of ~10x, which appears fully priced given current financials. However, we believe the company may command a premium valuation compared to India’s other internet tech peers, driven by its stronger unit economics, premium service mix and deeper supply-side integration. These factors and its early leadership in a large and underpenetrated services market position it for a scalable and profitable growth trajectory. High growth and margin expansion are essential to justify this valuation, leaving limited room for near-term re-rating. Hence, we recommend risk-tolerant investors seeking exposure to the rapidly expanding home services sector to ‘SUBSCRIBE WITH RISK” the Urban Company Ltd IPO for a long-term perspective only."

Dr Choksey Finserv, Arihant Capital, Lakshmishree Investment, Canara Bank Securities, and Sushil Finance have also assigned the Urban Company IPO a 'subscribe' tag. However, ICICI Securities and SMC Global Securities have a 'neutral' view on the Urban Company IPO.

Urban Company IPO details The most likely Urban Company IPO allotment date is 13 September 2025. However, in the case of delay due to the Saturday falling on this date, one can expect Urban Company IPO allotment date on 15 September 2025 i.e. on Monday. Likewise, most likely Urban Company IPO listing date is 17 September 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.