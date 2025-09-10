Urban Company IPO Day 1 Live: Issue opens today. GMP signals 35% listing gain. Should you subscribe or not?

Urban Company IPO Day 1 Live: Urban Company's initial public offering, a platform for beauty and home services via an app, will be available for subscription from September 10 to September 12. Urban Company IPO price band has been established between ₹98 and ₹103 per share.
The company, based in Gurugram, aims to generate ₹472 crore by issuing new shares, while existing investors intend to divest stakes estimated at ₹1,428 crore.
Those participating in the offer for sale (OFS) include Accel India, Elevation Capital, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, Internet Fund V Pte Ltd, and VYC11 Ltd.
Funds from the fresh share issuance will be directed towards new technology development, cloud infrastructure, office lease payments, marketing initiatives, and general corporate needs.
Urban Company functions as a technology-oriented, comprehensive online marketplace providing quality-focused services and solutions across various home and beauty sectors. In addition to its operations in India, it has expanded its reach to the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Urban Company IPO Day 1 Live: Here are key details about Urban Company's issue:
Urban Company secured ₹854 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, just one day before the public subscription for its initial share sale commenced.
Several domestic and international institutions took part in the anchor round, including the Government Pension Fund Global, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company, Fidelity Funds, Florida Retirement System, Allspring Global Investments LLC (EMSC), Theleme India Master Fund Ltd, and Amundi Funds New Silk Road, as stated in a circular posted on the BSE's website.
Additionally, Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, ICICI Prudential MF, SBI MF, SBI Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company were also involved in the anchor round investment.
Urban Company IPO GMP is ₹36.5. This indicates Urban Company share price were trading at a premium of ₹36.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Urban Company share price was indicated at ₹139.5 apiece, which is 35.44% higher than the IPO price of ₹103.
According to the activities observed in the grey market over the past nine sessions, today’s IPO GMP is trending upwards and a robust listing is anticipated. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹10.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹36.50, as per experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
