Urban Company IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares on Dalal Street

Urban Company IPO Listing: The equity shares of online marketplace Urban Company Ltd will be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand from investors. Urban Company IPO listing date is today, 17 September 2025, and the stock will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from September 10 to 12, and the IPO allotment date was September 16. Urban Company IPO listing date is today, September 17.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the equity shares of Urban Company Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Further the trading members may please note that Urban Company shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Also Read | Groww files updated draft papers for around ₹7,000 crore IPO

Ahead of the Urban Company IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Urban Company IPO GMP today and analysts indicate a strong listing of shares.

Advertisement

Urban Company IPO GMP Today Urban Company shares are commanding a strong grey market premium ahead of the listing today. According to market experts, Urban Company IPO GMP today is ₹51 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Urban Company shares are trading higher by ₹51 apiece than their issue price.

Urban Company IPO Listing Price Urban Company IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹154 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 50% to the IPO price of ₹103 per share.

“Despite being perceived as expensive from a valuation standpoint and entering the market amid a relatively muted environment, Urban Company IPO has witnessed strong investor demand. The robust response is well-supported from a long-term investment perspective. Given the high subscription levels and current positive market sentiment, we anticipate a strong listing gain in the range of 40–50% or higher, depending on market trends on listing day,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Advertisement

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd noted that Urban Company IPO GMP today stands at around ₹52 per share, suggesting a potential listing at approximately ₹155, nearly 51% higher than the upper price band, reflecting strong demand and positive market sentiment.

Also Read | iValue Infosolutions IPO: Here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

Urban Company IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was launched on Wednesday, September 10, and closed on Friday, September 12, while the IPO allotment date was September 16. Urban Company IPO listing date is today, September 17, and Urban Company shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The ₹1,900 crore worth Urban Company IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 4.58 crore equity shares worth ₹472 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.86 crore shares amounting to ₹1,428 crore. Urban Company IPO price band was ₹98.00 to ₹103.00 per share.

Advertisement

Urban Company IPO was subscribed 103.63 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 39.25 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 74.04 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 140.20 times subscription.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Urban Company IPO registrar.