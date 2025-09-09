Urban Company IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, date, review, other details in 10 points

Urban Company IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Urban Company Limited will hit the Indian primary market on 10 September 2025, i.e. on Wednesday. Urban Company IPO subscription will remain open until 12 September 2025. This means the mainboard IPO will remain open for bidders from Wednesday to Friday. The company has fixed the Urban Company IPO price band at ₹98 to ₹103 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹1,900 crore from its initial offer, of which ₹472 crore is aimed at issuing fresh shares. The remaining ₹1,428 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS).

Meanwhile, Urban Company's IPO created a buzz in the grey market much before the opening of its subscription. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹28 in the grey market today. This means Urban Company IPO GMP today is ₹28, which signals around a 28% listing gain for potential investors.

Urban Company IPO details 1] Urban Company IPO GMP today: Market observers say shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹28 in the grey market today.

2] Urban Company IPO price: The engineering company's fixed price band for this public issue is ₹98 to ₹103 per equity share.

3] Urban Company IPO date: The book build issue will open on 10 September 2025 and remain open until 12 September 2025.

4] Urban Company IPO size: The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹1,900 crore from its initial offer, of which ₹472 crore will be used to issue fresh shares. The remaining ₹1,428 crore is reserved for an offer for sale (OFS).

5] Urban Company IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 145 company shares.

6] Urban Company IPO allotment date: Share allocation can be expected on 13 September 2025. However, if there is a delay due to Saturday, the allocation can be finalised on 15 September 2025.

7] Urban Company IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Urban Company IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

9] Urban Company IPO listing date: Share listing can be expected on 17 September 2025.

10] Urban Company IPO review: The Company aims to deliver a standardised, high-quality, and reliable service experience by empowering service professionals through comprehensive support, including in-house training, standard operating procedures (SOPs), access to tools, consumables, technology, third-party financing, insurance, and branding assistance. This approach has improved service quality and enhanced earning potential for service professionals, who, on average, earn 30-40% more than non-platform peers as per the Redseer Report for Fiscal 2025.

Financially, Urban Company has shown impressive growth and resilience. In Fiscal 2025, the Company reported a 38% revenue increase to ₹1,144.5 crore and swung to profitability with a ₹240 crore profit after posting a loss of ₹93 crore the previous year. Product sales, including Native, comprise around 26% of total revenue, underscoring the diversification beyond service transactions. Ultimately, Urban Company has become a leading full-stack service provider by integrating technology, service standardisation, and professional empowerment into a scalable, asset-light, hyperlocal platform. With sustained geographic expansion, innovative product offerings, and a strong focus on trust and quality, the Company is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing home services market in India and internationally while maintaining high customer satisfaction and partner earnings. Their approach addresses market inefficiencies and creates dignified opportunities for thousands of service professionals, driving a positive socio-economic impact alongside strong commercial success.