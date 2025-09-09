Urban Company’s ₹1,900 crore IPO: Are there any red flags?
Mayur Bhalerao 6 min read 09 Sept 2025, 09:00 am IST
Summary
Urban Company, India’s leading home services platform, is eyeing a ₹1,900 crore IPO as it expands its services, products, and geographic footprint. But the company faces significant operational, profitability, and legal challenges.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Urban Company, the app that connects households to plumbers, beauticians, and appliance technicians at the tap of a finger, is preparing to enter the stock market with a ₹1,900 crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue, which opens Wednesday and closes Friday, is priced between ₹98 and ₹103 per share. It includes a ₹472 crore fresh issue and a ₹1,428 crore offer for sale by existing shareholders.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story