Urban Company’s ₹1,900 crore IPO: Are there any red flags?

“The improvement in revenue as a percentage of NTV is structural. UCL has shifted towards higher-value services and monetization through tools/consumables sales," said Ratiraj Tibrewal, director, Choice Capital. “However, some of the gains also reflect short-term pricing actions and better take rates in newer categories, which could flatten if competition pressures pricing. Expecting it to sustain at current levels may be optimistic; stabilization, however, is more realistic in the long term."