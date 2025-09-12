Urban Company IPO subscribed 103.63 times on Day 3; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details here

Urban Company IPO: Indian home services firm Urban Company's initial public offering (IPO) is a book-built issue, offering stock market investors a combination of fresh issue of equity shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) component. The IPO completed its final round of public bidding on Friday, 12 September 2025.

As of the third day of public bidding, stock market investors had subscribed 103.63 times to the Urban Company IPO. The IPO witnessed a subscription of 11,06,44,73,965, or more than 1,106 crore shares, compared to the 10,67,73,244 shares on offer.

On the final day, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) emerged as the largest investor segment for the Urban Company IPO, as the portion was booked 140.20 times as investors subscribed to 8,14,38,50,760 shares, compared to the 5,80,86,735 shares on offer.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) followed the QIB lead, coming in at 74.04 times subscription as investors bid for 2,15,03,33,760 shares, compared to the 2,90,43,367 shares on offer.

The retail investors subscribed 39.25 times to the public issue as the portion bought 75,99,54,860 shares compared to the 1,93,62,244 shares on offer, according to the IPO data collected from the BSE website.

Urban Company IPO GMP today As of Friday, 12 September 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Urban Company IPO stood at ₹54 per share. With the upper price band for the IPO at ₹103, the IPO shares are expected to be listed at ₹157 per share, a premium of 52.43%, Investorgain data shows.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of investors' willingness to pay more for a public issue. After the final day of the public bidding, the GMP jumped to its current level of ₹54 per share, compared to its previous level of ₹43 apiece on Thursday.

Urban Company IPO details Urban Company is offering a book-built issue combining a fresh issue of shares amounting to ₹472 crore with an offer for sale (OFS) component of ₹1,428 crore. The company seeks to raise ₹1,900 crore from the initial public offering (IPO).

The company fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹98 to ₹103 per equity share, with a lot size of 145 shares per lot.

The IPO is expected to be listed on the Indian stock market on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, after the tentative allotment on Monday, 15 September 2025.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from its IPO for developing new technology and enhancing its cloud infrastructure, covering lease payments for office spaces, funding marketing activities, and supporting general corporate purposes.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the offer's registrar.

