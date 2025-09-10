Urban Company IPO subscribed 3.13 times on Day 1; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details

Urban Company IPO subscribed 3.13 times on Day 1; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published10 Sep 2025, 06:53 PM IST
Urban Company has fixed the price band for the IPO in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>103 per equity share, with a lot size of 145 shares per lot.
Urban Company has fixed the price band for the IPO in the range of ₹98 to ₹103 per equity share, with a lot size of 145 shares per lot.

Urban Company IPO: Urban Company's initial public offering (IPO) is a book-built issue, offering stock market investors a combination of fresh issue of equity shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) component. The Indian home services firm's public issue opened for bidding on Wednesday, 10 September 2025.

Stock market investors subscribed 3.13 times to the Urban Company IPO as of the first day of public bidding. The IPO witnessed a subscription of 33,39,12,815 or more than 33.39 crore shares, compared to the 10,67,73,244 shares on offer.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Read all IPO news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stock MarketIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodayIPO
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOUrban Company IPO subscribed 3.13 times on Day 1; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.