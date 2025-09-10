Urban Company IPO subscribed 3.13 times on Day 1; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details

Urban Company IPO: Urban Company's initial public offering (IPO) is a book-built issue, offering stock market investors a combination of fresh issue of equity shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) component. The Indian home services firm's public issue opened for bidding on Wednesday, 10 September 2025.

Stock market investors subscribed 3.13 times to the Urban Company IPO as of the first day of public bidding. The IPO witnessed a subscription of 33,39,12,815 or more than 33.39 crore shares, compared to the 10,67,73,244 shares on offer.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

