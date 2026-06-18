US-Iran peace deal could revive India’s IPO market in the second half

The proposed US-Iran peace deal may revive India's initial public offering market, with investment bankers expecting a stronger second half of 2026 driven by marquee listings such as National Stock Exchange of India, Manipal Health Enterprises, Jio Platforms, Zepto, SBI Mutual Fund and Razorpay.
“We are beginning to see green shoots of recovery in market sentiment following the easing of geopolitical concerns. While it is still early to call it a sustained trend, investor appetite for quality equity stories appears to be improving,” said Amit Ramchandani, managing director and chief executive of Motilal Oswal Investment Banking.
“We are also preparing to bring larger issuances, such as Zepto and SBI Mutual Fund, to the market, which gives us confidence that both issuers and investors are becoming more constructive. If market stability persists, this could support a more active issuance calendar in the latter part of the year,” he added.