US-Iran peace deal could revive India’s IPO market in the second half

MUMBAI : The proposed US-Iran peace deal may revive India's initial public offering market, with investment bankers expecting a stronger second half of 2026 driven by marquee listings such as National Stock Exchange of India, Manipal Health Enterprises, Jio Platforms, Zepto, SBI Mutual Fund and Razorpay.
MUMBAI : The proposed US-Iran peace deal may revive India's initial public offering market, with investment bankers expecting a stronger second half of 2026 driven by marquee listings such as National Stock Exchange of India, Manipal Health Enterprises, Jio Platforms, Zepto, SBI Mutual Fund and Razorpay.
“We are beginning to see green shoots of recovery in market sentiment following the easing of geopolitical concerns. While it is still early to call it a sustained trend, investor appetite for quality equity stories appears to be improving,” said Amit Ramchandani, managing director and chief executive of Motilal Oswal Investment Banking.
“We are beginning to see green shoots of recovery in market sentiment following the easing of geopolitical concerns. While it is still early to call it a sustained trend, investor appetite for quality equity stories appears to be improving,” said Amit Ramchandani, managing director and chief executive of Motilal Oswal Investment Banking.
“We are also preparing to bring larger issuances, such as Zepto and SBI Mutual Fund, to the market, which gives us confidence that both issuers and investors are becoming more constructive. If market stability persists, this could support a more active issuance calendar in the latter part of the year,” he added.
Although Flipkart, PhonePe and Curefoods have deferred their IPO plans amid weak market conditions, the pipeline remains robust. More than 70 companies have filed draft prospectuses, while nearly 150 have secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India and are awaiting an opportune time to list, according to Prime Database.
They will join a growing list of companies that have tapped the public markets this year, including Amagi, Fractal Analytics, Shadowfax Technologies and Kissht, while Turtlemint is in the final stages of its listing process.
So far this year, 22 IPOs have raised ₹21,650.17 crore. The activity follows a record year for India’s capital markets, which saw 103 companies raise ₹1.76 trillion through IPOs, with most issuances concentrated in the second half, according to Prime Database.
The pipeline could receive an additional boost from a recent regulatory relief measure. In April, the markets regulator extended the validity of observation letters for companies planning IPOs, allowing approvals due to expire between 1 April and 30 September 2026 to remain valid until 30 September 2026.
Fresh hopes
Broadly, the de-escalation of geopolitical tensions and the fall in crude oil prices are constructive developments for equity investing. The softening of oil prices has set the stage for macroeconomic stability, strengthening of the rupee, and easing of inflation concerns.
“The scenario is a relief to the market sentiment as well as the current account deficit. With the uncertainty receding, the prospect of investing in equity appears to be positive,” said Sonia Dasgupta, MD and CEO-investment banking at JM Financial Ltd.
She explained that predictability is critical from a capital markets perspective. “As volatility moderates, both issuers and investors gather conviction on valuations and transaction execution,” she noted, adding that this could create a more conducive environment for equity capital raising and support a stronger pipeline of IPOs.
Kotak Mahindra Capital’s managing director and deputy CEO V. Jayasankar indicated the market will now see launch of some large IPOs. “This will likely set the tone for the bounce-back of the larger IPO markets. The quality of the pipeline is very strong that augurs well for the quicker revival.”
The optimism follows a ceasefire between the US and Iran after over 100 days of war across West Asia that shut shipping routes, rocked energy markets, upended supply chains, and sent equity markets worldwide into a tailspin.
The deal, along with a slew of measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India and the Centre to attract foreign capital and support the rupee, is expected to give the economy a much-needed fillip amid persistent foreign fund outflows and rising global uncertainty.
The measures include broader access to government securities for foreign investors, tax exemptions on investments in sovereign bonds, relaxed investment norms and higher equity investment limits for overseas individuals.
Deal activity
With the uncertainty behind, Nipun Goel, president and head of investment banking at IIFL Capital Services Ltd, expected the country to see greater and more broad-based activity.
Several startups, including Lenskart, One97 Communications and Ather Energy, saw block deals, while a clutch of listed companies, including Biocon, Ola Electric Mobility, JSW Energy, ACME Solar Holdings and Poonawalla Fincorp, have raised capital through qualified institutional placements (QIPs) since the start of the year.
Others, including Premier Energy, Waaree Energies, Max Financial Services, JSW Infrastructure, AU Small Finance Bank and Sterlite Technologies, have also passed board resolutions to raise capital from the public markets, signalling a healthy pipeline, Mint reported on 10 June.
While QIPs or block deals may not fully compensate for a weak IPO market, a pick-up in fundraising by listed companies is often seen as a sign of improving market conditions. Investors tend to return first to seasoned, listed stocks before extending their risk appetite to new listings, making it an early indicator of broader primary market recovery.
“IPOs typically follow with a lag, and we are beginning to see active discussions with investors for select IPOs. While domestic investors continue to drive a number of these transactions, FII (foreign institutional investor) interest has been quite selective. We are confident that the second half of the year will see substantially high IPO activity,” Goel added.