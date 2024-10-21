Usha Financial Services IPO: GMP jumps from ₹18 to ₹40 as NSE SME IPO declares price band

  • Usha Financial Services IPO has seen a surge in grey market premium (GMP) following the announcement of its price band.

Shivangini
Published21 Oct 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Usha Financial Services IPO GMP has surged from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 after the company revealed its price band.
Usha Financial Services IPO GMP has surged from ₹18 to ₹40 after the company revealed its price band.

Usha Financial Services IPO GMP: The grey market premium (GMP) for Usha Financial Services IPO surged from 18 to 40 after the company revealed its price band. The SME IPO, aiming to raise 98.45 crore, will open for subscription on October 24 and close on October 28. The price band is set at 160 to 168 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares.

Founded in 1955 in Patparganj, Delhi, Usha Financial Services operates as a non-banking financial company (NBFC). The company offers financial solutions to other NBFCs, MSMEs, and individuals, with a special focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and electric vehicle financing. In FY24, its net worth stood at 10,602.63 crore, compared to 8,207.38 crore in FY23.

Also Read | Tata Consumer Products tanks 10% after Q2 results. Here’s what experts say

Breakdown of Usha Financial Services IPO

The IPO will entirely be a fresh issue of 58.6 lakh shares. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 800 shares, requiring an investment of 1,34,400. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) need to subscribe to at least two lots (1600 shares), requiring an investment of 2,68,800.

Skyline Financial Services is acting as the registrar for the IPO, with Narnolia Financial Services and Unistone Capital serving as the lead managers. SS Corporate Securities will be the market maker.

Also Read | Waaree Energies IPO day 1: GMP, price, review, other details. Apply or not?

The allotment of shares is scheduled for October 29, with refunds likely by October 30. Shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day. The IPO is expected to list on the NSE SME platform on October 31.

Key details include a face value of 10 per share and a total issue size of 58.6 lakh shares. Investors using UPI must confirm their payment mandates by 5 PM on October 28 to ensure successful participation.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates October 21, 2024: RBL Bank share price tumbles 14.5% to 16-month low on weak Q2 results; brokerages lower target price

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOUsha Financial Services IPO: GMP jumps from ₹18 to ₹40 as NSE SME IPO declares price band

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

547.75
03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.95 (-0.17%)

HDFC Bank share price

1,724.95
03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
43.8 (2.61%)

Tata Steel share price

155.00
03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.3 (-0.19%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

245.00
03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-3 (-1.21%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tech Mahindra share price

1,698.05
03:25 PM | 21 OCT 2024
10.05 (0.6%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,845.00
03:24 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-12.2 (-0.66%)

National Aluminium Company share price

230.25
03:25 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-1.75 (-0.75%)

JM Financial share price

146.95
03:25 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-11.75 (-7.4%)
More from 52 Week High

JM Financial share price

146.95
03:25 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-11.75 (-7.4%)

Tata Consumer share price

1,016.40
03:25 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-78.25 (-7.15%)

Heg share price

462.60
03:25 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-34.2 (-6.88%)

Aether Industries share price

862.85
03:24 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-62.75 (-6.78%)
More from Top Losers

Tata Chemicals share price

1,183.20
03:25 PM | 21 OCT 2024
95.25 (8.75%)

Indigo Paints share price

1,653.00
03:24 PM | 21 OCT 2024
87.7 (5.6%)

Bajaj Auto share price

10,500.00
03:25 PM | 21 OCT 2024
436.9 (4.34%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,800.00
03:25 PM | 21 OCT 2024
113.5 (4.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,425.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,431.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,583.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,435.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.