UTI AMC IPO opens today: Key things to know before you subscribe

"However, at the upper price band of Rs.554, UTI AMC is available at P/E of 25x FY20, which is cheaper compared to its peers (HDFC AMC-36x, Nippon Life - 38x). Based on the upper price band, the market cap to MF AUM for UTI stands at 5.3% compared to HDFC AMC-12.6% and Nippon Life- 8.6%. Additionally, they have huge business of PMS & NPS, which accounted for 41% of Q1FY21 revenue. We believe that the IPO price is after factoring lower ROE, high competition and uncertainities from pandemic. Accordingly, we recommend subscribe rating on a short to medium-term basis, expecting listing gain," Geojit said.