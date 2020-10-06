UTI AMC IPO: How to check share allotment status

The share allocation in UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) IPO is likely to be finalised on Wednesday or Saturday. Investors who had applied for UTI AMC shares can check the share allotment status on the website of KFintech Private Limited , the registrar of the issue. Brokerages expect listing of UTI AMC shares to happen on October 12. is the registrar of the UTI AMC IPO.

UTI AMC IPO, which closed for subscription last week, was subscribed 2.31 times. The ₹2,160-crore initial public offer received bids for 6,31,02,348 shares against 2,73,50,957 shares on offer.

Retail individual investors segment in UTI AMC IPO was subscribed 2.32 times while the category meant for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 3.34 times and non-institutional investors 93%. UTI AMC sold shares in the range of ₹552-554 per share.

The allocation of shares in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO is likely to be finalised on Wednesday or Thursday. Investors who had applied can check the status of their application on the website of its registrar Alankit Assignments, which will manage the subscription and refund.

Ahead of the IPO, UTI AMC had raised ₹645 crore from anchor investors on Monday. UTI AMC be the third AMC to get listed on the stock exchanges after Nippon Life India Asset Management and HDFC AMC.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets are the managers to the offer.

The UTI AMC IPO will see shareholders - State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Life Insurance Corporation of India and T Rowe Price International, reduce their stake in the AMC by a total of around 30.75%. SBI, BoB and LIC will divest an 8.25% stake each, while T Rowe and PNB will sell 3% each.

According to the draft prospectus, SBI, LIC, BOB and PNB hold 18.24% each while T Rowe has a 26% stake in UTI AMC.

The objective of the offer is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

