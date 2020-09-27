UTI AMC IPO opens this week: Key things to know before you invest

UTI AMC, the second largest asset management company (AMC) in terms of total AUM and eighth largest AMC in terms of mutual fund quarterly average AUM, will open the initial public offer (IPO) of equity shares of face value bearing ₹10 each on September 29.The IPO will remain open for subscription for three days. UTI AMC is offering 3.8 crore of its shares in the price band of ₹552 -554. Analysts believe the IPO will gain strong interest from investors.