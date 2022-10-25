Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gets SEBI nod for 500 cr initial public offering

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gets SEBI nod for ₹500 cr initial public offering2 min read . 11:15 PM IST
Market regulator Sebi has given a green signal to the initial public offering (IPO) of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank. The Varanasi-based SFB plans to raise about ₹500 crore from the public offer. The IPO comprises equity shares of the face value of Re 10 each, is a complete fresh issue of shares and the entire proceeds will go to the SFB. Earlier this year, in consultation with its lead managers, the SFB slashed its IPO size by nearly 63%.
For the IPO, companies like ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are acting as the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the offer.
The SFB is promoted by Utkarsh CoreInvest Limited, which commenced its operations as an NBFC in Fiscal 2010, focuses on providing microfinance to the unserved and underserved segments, particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, according to the CRISIL report stated in its DRHP. From FY2019 and FY22, Utkarsh recorded the second-fastest AUM growth.
The bank had filed for draft prospectus at Sebi in July last year. However, the SFB revised its issue size later in July this year.
Earlier, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank planned to raise ₹1,350 crore from IPO which included a fresh issue of ₹750 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹600 crore under which promoter Utkarsh Coreinvest was supposed to participate.
However, as per the revised draft, the IPO is now an entire fresh issue of ₹500 crore. That being said, the IPO size is slashed by nearly 63% from the previous size of ₹1,350 crore.
Of the total size, 75% of the IPO will be allocated to qualified institutional buyers, while 15% will be reserved for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10% of the size will be allocated to retail individual investors.
In the quarter ending June 30, 2022, the bank posted a whopping 443.35% growth in net profit to ₹89.49 crore compared to ₹16.47 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Its total income, meanwhile, surged by 39.66% to ₹655.33 crore in June 2022 quarter as against ₹469.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021.
As of March 31, 2022, the SFB's gross loan portfolio increased to ₹10,630.72 crore from ₹6,660.95 crore as of March 31, 2020. Total deposits have nearly doubled to ₹10,074.18 crore as of March 31, 2022, compared to ₹ ₹5,235.21 crore as of March 31, 2020.
Further, as of March 31, 2022, the small finance bank's operations serviced 22 states through 686 banking outlets majorly located in rural and semi-urban areas primarily in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.
