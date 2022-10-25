Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gets SEBI nod for 500 cr initial public offering

Market regulator Sebi has given a green signal to the initial public offering (IPO) of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank. The Varanasi-based SFB plans to raise about ₹500 crore from the public offer. The IPO comprises equity shares of the face value of Re 10 each, is a complete fresh issue of shares and the entire proceeds will go to the SFB. Earlier this year, in consultation with its lead managers, the SFB slashed its IPO size by nearly 63%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}