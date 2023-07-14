Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO: Subscription for the initial public offer (IPO) of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank opened on 12th July 2023 and it will remain open for subscribers till 14th July 2023. This means bidding for Utkarsh Bank IPO is ending today evening and investors have just one day in hand to apply for the public issue. By 03:00 PM on day 3 of bidding, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO subscription status signals that the issue has been subscribed around 84 times. According to market observers, shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd are available at a premium of ₹15 in grey market today.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today

As mentioned above, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹15, which is around 60 per cent higher from Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO price band of ₹23 to ₹25 per share. They said that ever since Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shares made debut in the unlisted stock market, they have gone strong to stronger since then. Observers said that major reason for strong response to the public issue by grey market is positive sentiments on Dalal Street and strong response by investors in first two days of bidding. They said that primary market has delivered strong returns to the investors and this could also be a reason for strong response by investors to the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO. They said that much will depend upon the kind of listing Senco Gold IPO gets. In case, it manages to repeat the performance of ideaForge IPO and Cyient DLM IPO listings, then grey market may become further bullish on Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO subscription status

By 03:00 PM on day 3 of bidding, Utkarsh SFB IPO has been subscribed around 84 times times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 66.80 times. The public issue has been subscribed 76.61 times in NII category while it has been subscribed 93.29 times in QIB category.

Apply or not?

Giving 'subscribe for long term' tag, Anand Rathi report said, "USFB is one of the leading small finance banks and has posted decent financial performance. Although, SFB’s future prospects hinge on the monetary policy of RBI and the Government of India. The bank’s ability to provide their products and services in a cost-efficient manner is among their core strengths and their cost-to-income ratio was the lowest among SFBs with Gross Loan Portfolio of more than ₹60 billion," adding, "We believe that company is fairly priced and recommend a “Subscribe- Long term" rating to the IPO."

Giving 'buy' tag to Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO, Nirmal Bang report said, "Considering that the micro finance industry has come out of severe crisis over 2020-22, with most of the bad loans having weeded out of the system, we expect growth and healthy profitability to resume for the sector as well as for Utkarsh. We recommend subscribing to the issue."

Some more brokerages like SBI Securities, Geojit Financial Services, LKP Securities, Reliance Securities, Hensex Securities, Swastika Investmart, Ashika Research, BP Equities (StoxBox) and Marwadi Financial Services have given a “SUBSCRIBE" rating to the issue.

