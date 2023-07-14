Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today

As mentioned above, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹15, which is around 60 per cent higher from Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO price band of ₹23 to ₹25 per share. They said that ever since Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shares made debut in the unlisted stock market, they have gone strong to stronger since then. Observers said that major reason for strong response to the public issue by grey market is positive sentiments on Dalal Street and strong response by investors in first two days of bidding. They said that primary market has delivered strong returns to the investors and this could also be a reason for strong response by investors to the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO. They said that much will depend upon the kind of listing Senco Gold IPO gets. In case, it manages to repeat the performance of ideaForge IPO and Cyient DLM IPO listings, then grey market may become further bullish on Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO.