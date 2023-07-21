Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO is set to be listed on the Indian stock market today. Experts predict a strong debut, with a potential 50-60% premium on the share price
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO: Shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are going to hit Indian stock market after a short while as Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO listing date has been fixed on 21st July 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notification, effective from Friday, July 21, 2023, the equity shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price listing will take place in a special per-open session at 10:00 AM today.
According to stock market experts, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO has received strong response by investors and Indian stock market sentiments are also positive. They said that reasonable valuations are also going to work in favour of the public issue and predicted 'hefty premium' for the lucky investors. They said that Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price may open at 50 per cent to 60 per cent premium against its price band of ₹23 to ₹25. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO grey market premium (GMP) also signals strong debut of shares. According to market observers, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today is ₹15, which is around 60 per cent of the upper price band of the book build issue.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO listing gain
Speaking on Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share listing, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com, which deals in unlisted stocks, said, "The surge in recent listings on D-Street has significantly boosted sentiments in the primary markets. Driven by a sectoral turnaround, reasonable valuations, and an overall bullish sentiment, the IPO received a fantastic response. With high expectations for investor rewards, the IPO is anticipated to list at a hefty premium, possibly around 50 per cent to 60 per cent."
On expected Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price opening, Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking said, "After strong response by investors and bullish trend on Dalal Street, we are expecting strong debut for the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shares. However, much will depend upon the kind of opening Indian stock market gets on Friday. In case of weak opening we may see Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price opening at around ₹43 apiece whereas in case of bull trend, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price may list at around ₹48 on Indian exchanges."
On why Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO would have strong listing on Indian bourses, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "The company has a strong track record of growth, and its financial performance has been improving in recent years. Utkarsh SFB is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the SFB sector, as it has a strong focus on underserved segments of the population."
What Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO GMP signals
According to market observers, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today is ₹15, which means grey market is expecting that Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO listing price would be around ₹40 ( ₹25 + ₹15), which is around 60 per cent higher from Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO price of ₹23 to ₹25 per equity share.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
