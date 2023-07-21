According to stock market experts, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO has received strong response by investors and Indian stock market sentiments are also positive. They said that reasonable valuations are also going to work in favour of the public issue and predicted 'hefty premium' for the lucky investors. They said that Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price may open at 50 per cent to 60 per cent premium against its price band of ₹23 to ₹25. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO grey market premium (GMP) also signals strong debut of shares. According to market observers, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today is ₹15, which is around 60 per cent of the upper price band of the book build issue.