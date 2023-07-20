Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO shares to list tomorrow; what to expect from the listing?1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO to list on stock exchanges on July 21, earlier than the scheduled date of July 24.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO will list on the stock exchanges on Friday, July 21. The IPO was initially scheduled to debut on the exchanges on Monday, July 24.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×