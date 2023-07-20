Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO shares to list tomorrow; what to expect from the listing?

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO shares to list tomorrow; what to expect from the listing?

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:37 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO to list on stock exchanges on July 21, earlier than the scheduled date of July 24.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO will list on the stock exchanges on Friday, July 21. The IPO was initially scheduled to debut on the exchanges on Monday, July 24.

The public issue opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 12, and ended on Friday, July 14. The company fixed the price band at 23 to 25 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.

Utkarsh IPO: Issue subscribed over 101 times on day 3; QIB portion sees huge demand

On Tuesday, July 11, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank raised 222.75 crore from 20 anchor investors. The allocation of 8.91 crore equity shares to anchor investors, at an upper price band of 25 per share, was finalised, the company stated in its exchange filing.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), Edelweiss MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Goldman Sachs, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Basic Retirement Plan Trust, and others were among the anchor investors.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to 500 crore with no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). The face value of each equity share is 10.

To improve its bank's tier I capital base and meet future capital needs, the issue's proceeds will be put to use. Its tier-1 capital base was 1,844.82 crore, or 18.25 percent, as of March 2023.

The book running lead managers of the public offering are ICICI Securities Ltd, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, whereas the registrar to the issue is KFin Technologies Ltd.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO GMP details:

The Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO GMP or grey market premium is +15. This indicates that the shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO were trading at a premium of 15 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO share is 40 apiece, which is 60% higher than the IPO price of 25.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

