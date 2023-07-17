Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO GMP: Shares of the SFB are available at a premium of ₹16 in grey market today, say market observers
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank opened for bidding on 12th July 2023 and bidding for the book build issue closed on 14th July 2023. In three days of bidding, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO subscription status informs that the public issue has been subscribed 101.91 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 72.11 times. After strong response by investors, all eyes are now set on Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 19th July 2023. However, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price has remained steady in grey market for the last three days.
