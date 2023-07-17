Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹16. They said that the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO GMP has remained unchanged for the last three days or since Friday close. They said that positive secondary market sentiments and strong response by investor can be attributed as major reasons for Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO GMP remaining steady in grey market today. They said that Sensex and Nifty have scaled to a new peak during Monday deals and it may boost the grey market sentiments in near term.