Utkarsh IPO: Shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd listed on the bourses at a premium on Friday. On the NSE, the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank stock was listed at ₹40 per share, 60 percent higher than the issue price, and on the BSE , the Utkarsh Bank stock was listed at ₹39.95 per share.

Utkarsh Bank public issue opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 12, and ended on Friday, July 14. The company fixed the price band at ₹23 to ₹25 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.

"The Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO made a strong debut on the stock exchanges today, listing at ₹40 per share, a premium of 60% over the upper end of the price band of ₹25. The strong listing was in line with expectations.

After listing at such a level, we will suggest booking this gain; however, aggressive investors can choose to buy during any subsequent dip," advised Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Utkarsh IPO: Issue subscribed over 101 times on day 3; QIB portion sees huge demand

On Tuesday, July 11, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank raised ₹222.75 crore from 20 anchor investors. The allocation of 8.91 crore equity shares to anchor investors, at an upper price band of ₹25 per share, was finalised, the company stated in its exchange filing.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), Edelweiss MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Goldman Sachs, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Basic Retirement Plan Trust, and others were among the anchor investors.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shares extend gain after strong debut. Buy, sell or hold?

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹500 crore with no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). The face value of each equity share is ₹10.

To improve its bank's tier I capital base and meet future capital needs, the issue's proceeds will be put to use. Its tier-1 capital base was ₹1,844.82 crore, or 18.25 percent, as of March 2023.

The book running lead managers of the public offering are ICICI Securities Ltd, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, whereas the registrar to the issue is KFin Technologies Ltd.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO shares to list tomorrow; what to expect from the listing

SWASTIKA INVESTMART More Information

ICICI SECURITIES More Information

BSE More Information