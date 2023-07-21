Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price opens at 60% premium; details here

Utkarsh IPO: Shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd listed on the bourses at a premium on Friday. On the NSE, the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank stock was listed at ₹40 per share, 60 percent higher than the issue price, and on the BSE, the Utkarsh Bank stock was listed at ₹39.95 per share.

