Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  V L Infraprojects IPO oversubscribed by 62.22x on day 1, retail portion booked 106.07x; check GMP, other key details

V L Infraprojects IPO oversubscribed by 62.22x on day 1, retail portion booked 106.07x; check GMP, other key details

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • V L Infraprojects IPO subscriptions open from July 23 to July 25 at 39-42 per share. Focuses on water infrastructure projects in Karnataka, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh. V L Infraprojects IPO oversubscribed at 62.22 times on day 1. Retail portion subscribed 106.07 times.

V L Infraprojects IPO has begun subscriptions on Tuesday, July 23, and end on Thursday, July 25.

V L Infraprojects IPO has began subscriptions on Tuesday, July 23, and will close on Thursday, July 25. The price band for V L Infraprojects' IPO is 39 to 42 per share, with a face value of 10. A minimum of 3,000 shares, as well as multiples of those shares, are available for bidding.

The V L Infraprojects IPO has allotted equity shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) up to 8,34,000, Non-Institutional Investors (NII) up to 6,27,000, Retail Individual Investors up to 14,61,000, and Market Makers up to 2,40,000 shares.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

V L Infraprojects focuses on the planning, implementation, and completion of government projects, particularly those involving water infrastructure and irrigation. They operate on water supply and sewerage infrastructure projects that include pipe procurement and installation, civil works construction, electromechanical equipment installation, and water distribution pipeline operations and maintenance. The company holds many permissions and registrations in Karnataka, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh. It is also a Government Approved Contractor in the "AA" Class by the Gujarat government.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peer is EMS Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 13.920).

V L Infraprojects IPO subscription status

V L Infraprojects IPO subscription status is 62.22 times, on day 1.

The retail portion was subscribed 106.07 times, and NII portion was booked 41.65 times. The QIB portion booked 88%.

The company has received bids for 18,18,21,000 shares against 29,22,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

V L Infraprojects IPO details

The V L Infraprojects IPO, valued 18.52 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 4,410,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The proceeds of the new issuance will be utilised to achieve the following objectives: working capital requirements and general company purposes.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the V L Infraprojects IPO, with Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd serving as the registrar. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the IPO of V L Infraprojects.

V L Infraprojects IPO GMP today

V L Infraprojects IPO GMP is +55. This indicates V L Infraprojects share price were trading at a premium of 55 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of V L Infraprojects share price was indicated at 97 apiece, which is 130.95% higher than the IPO price of 42.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.