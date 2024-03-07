V R Infraspace IPO allotment to be finalised today: 6 steps to check status; know latest GMP
VR Infraspace IPO share allotment to be finalised today. Check status on Link Intime India Private Ltd portal. Subscription rate was 93.41 times. Refund for non-allotted applicants on March 11. Listing on March 12.
V R Infraspace IPO allotment date: The V R Infraspace IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, March 7). The investors who applied for the issue can check V R Infraspace IPO allotment status on the registrar's – Link Intime India Private Ltd – portal.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started