V R Infraspace IPO allotment date: The V R Infraspace IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, March 7). The investors who applied for the issue can check V R Infraspace IPO allotment status on the registrar's – Link Intime India Private Ltd – portal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The V R Infraspace IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 4, and closed on Wednesday, March 6. V R Infraspace IPO subscription rate was 93.41 times on Day 3.

Investors can find out if they have been given shares through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares on Monday, March 11. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

V R Infraspace IPO listing date is Tuesday, March 12.

Here's how one could do a V R Infraspace IPO allotment status check:

If you have applied for the V R Infraspace IPO, you can do a V R Infraspace IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to V R Infraspace IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Include the information for the mode you choose. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 6 Click ‘submit’ after filling out the captcha.

V R Infraspace IPO GMP today V R Infraspace IPO GMP or grey market premium +12. This indicates V R Infraspace share price was trading at a premium of ₹12 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, V R Infraspace IPO is expected to list at ₹97 apiece, which is 14.12% higher than the IPO price of ₹85.

Based on last 9 sessions' grey market activities, today's IPO GMP expects a tepid listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹30, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

