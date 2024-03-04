V R Infraspace IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details to know
V R Infraspace IPO opens on March 4 and closes on March 6 with a price band of ₹85 apiece. The company specializes in construction and real estate development in Vadodara, Gujarat, offering luxurious yet affordable residential properties.
V R Infraspace IPO has opened for subscription on Monday, March 4, and will close on Wednesday, March 6. V R Infraspace IPO price band has been set at ₹85 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. V R Infraspace IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 8.50 times of the face value.
