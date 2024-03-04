V R Infraspace IPO has opened for subscription on Monday, March 4, and will close on Wednesday, March 6. V R Infraspace IPO price band has been set at ₹85 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. V R Infraspace IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 8.50 times of the face value.

V R Infraspace Limited is a construction and real estate development business based in and around Vadodara, Gujarat, that specialises in building and developing residential and commercial developments.

The company has launched initiatives for both middle-class and upper-class consumers. The portfolio of residential apartments offered by the firm includes a range of sizes and types of accommodations. The company's focus has been on creating luxurious yet reasonably priced residential real estate.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Samor Reality (with a P/E of 135.23), and Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd (with a P/E of 343.68).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, V R Infraspace Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 229.16% while its revenue rose by 35.16%.

V R Infraspace IPO details

V R Infraspace IPO, which is worth ₹20.40 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 2,400,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The net proceeds from the fresh offering will be used for the following purposes: meeting working capital requirements, funding the subsidiary M/s Narnarayan Enterprise, covering issue expenses, and general corporate purposes.

The registrar for the V R Infraspace IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, and the book running lead manager of the offering is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the V R Infraspace IPO.

V R Infraspace IPO subscription status

V R Infraspace IPO subscription status is 1.70 times, so far, on day 1. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 3.10 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 29%, at 13:27 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 38,70,400 shares against 22,78,400 shares on offer, at 13:27 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

V R Infraspace IPO GMP today

V R Infraspace IPO GMP or grey market premium is +15. This indicates V R Infraspace share price were trading at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market, according to www.investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of V R Infraspace share price is ₹100 apiece, which is 17.65% higher than the IPO price of ₹85.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

V R Infraspace IPO Review

“The company is in reality segment and construction affordable housing projects in and around Vadodara. It is operating in a highly competitive and fragmented segment. On the financial performance front, it posted bumper profits for FY23 indicating some window dressing for inflated valuations. Based on FY24 annualized earnings, the issue appears exorbitantly priced. There is no harm in skipping this “High Risk/Low Return" bet," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

