V R Infraspace IPO: Price band, issue size, GMP, key details to know
V R Infraspace IPO price band set at ₹85 apiece, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The IPO opens on March 4 and closes on March 6. Company specializes in residential and commercial developments in Vadodara, Gujarat.
V R Infraspace IPO price band has been set at ₹85 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. V R Infraspace IPO will open for subscription on Monday, March 4, and close on Wednesday, March 6. V R Infraspace IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 8.50 times of the face value.
