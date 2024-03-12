V R Infraspace share price makes a tepid debut, stock opens with a mere 6% premium at ₹90 apiece on NSE SME
V R Infraspace share price debuted tepidly on NSE SME at ₹90, 5.88% higher than the issue price of ₹85. The company specializes in construction and real estate development in Vadodara, Gujarat.
