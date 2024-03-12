Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  V R Infraspace share price makes a tepid debut, stock opens with a mere 6% premium at 90 apiece on NSE SME

V R Infraspace share price makes a tepid debut, stock opens with a mere 6% premium at 90 apiece on NSE SME

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • V R Infraspace share price debuted tepidly on NSE SME at 90, 5.88% higher than the issue price of 85. The company specializes in construction and real estate development in Vadodara, Gujarat.

V R Infraspace share price lists on NSE SME today.

V R Infraspace share price made a tepid debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, V R Infraspace share price opened at 90, which is 5.88% higher than the issue price of 85.

V R Infraspace IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 4, and closed on Wednesday, March 6. V R Infraspace IPO price band was set at 85 apiece of face value of 10 each. The lot size consisted of 1,600 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.

Also Read: V R Infraspace IPO allotment finalised today: 6 steps to check status; know latest GMP

V R Infraspace Limited is a construction and real estate development business based in and around Vadodara, Gujarat, that specialises in building and developing residential and commercial developments.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Samor Reality (with a P/E of 135.23), and Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd (with a P/E of 343.68).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, V R Infraspace Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 229.16% while its revenue rose by 35.16%.

Also Read: V R Infraspace IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details to know

V R Infraspace IPO details

V R Infraspace IPO, which is worth 20.40 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 2,400,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The net proceeds from the fresh offering will be used for the following purposes: meeting working capital requirements, funding the subsidiary M/s Narnarayan Enterprise, covering issue expenses, and general corporate purposes.

The registrar for the V R Infraspace IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, and the book running lead manager of the offering is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the V R Infraspace IPO.

Also Read: V R Infraspace IPO: Price band, issue size, GMP, key details to know

V R Infraspace IPO GMP today

V R Infraspace IPO GMP or grey market premium is +6. This indicates V R Infraspace share price were trading at a premium of 6 in the grey market, according to www.investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of V R Infraspace share price is 91 apiece, which is 7.06% higher than the IPO price of 85.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: IPOs this week: 8 new issues and 9 new listings to keep primary market busy

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

