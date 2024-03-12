V R Infraspace share price made a tepid debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, V R Infraspace share price opened at ₹90, which is 5.88% higher than the issue price of ₹85. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

V R Infraspace IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 4, and closed on Wednesday, March 6. V R Infraspace IPO price band was set at ₹85 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. The lot size consisted of 1,600 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.

V R Infraspace Limited is a construction and real estate development business based in and around Vadodara, Gujarat, that specialises in building and developing residential and commercial developments.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Samor Reality (with a P/E of 135.23), and Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd (with a P/E of 343.68). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, V R Infraspace Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 229.16% while its revenue rose by 35.16%.

V R Infraspace IPO details V R Infraspace IPO, which is worth ₹20.40 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 2,400,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The net proceeds from the fresh offering will be used for the following purposes: meeting working capital requirements, funding the subsidiary M/s Narnarayan Enterprise, covering issue expenses, and general corporate purposes.

The registrar for the V R Infraspace IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, and the book running lead manager of the offering is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the V R Infraspace IPO.

V R Infraspace IPO GMP today V R Infraspace IPO GMP or grey market premium is +6. This indicates V R Infraspace share price were trading at a premium of ₹6 in the grey market, according to www.investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of V R Infraspace share price is ₹91 apiece, which is 7.06% higher than the IPO price of ₹85.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

